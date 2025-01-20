Cameron Johnson News: Hits for 15 in return
Johnson logged 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Sunday's 127-101 loss to the Thunder.
Suiting up after a two-game absence, Johnson tied Tyrese Martin for the Nets' scoring lead on a night when the team found itself in a 20-point hole by the end of the first quarter. If Johnson can stay healthy he should see a bigger workload soon enough, but he's been on the court for only four of Brooklyn's 11 games in January so far due to right ankle trouble.
