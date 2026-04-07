Cameron Johnson headshot

Cameron Johnson News: Hits for diverse line in OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Johnson provided 17 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 137-132 overtime victory over the Trail Blazers.

Although injuries and inconsistent totals have plagued Johnson's first season with the Nuggets, he's coming alive at the right time. Over the past 10 games, Johnson has remained steady, averaging 14.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.2 steals while maintaining a conversion rate of 52.1 percent during the span. Assuming he stays healthy, Johnson will prop up the wing position with fantasy-worthy numbers in the playoffs.

Cameron Johnson
Denver Nuggets
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