Cameron Johnson News: Hits for team-high 18 in win

Johnson provided 18 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's 102-86 victory over the Heat.

The 28-year-old forward led the Nets in scoring on the night, as Brooklyn used a balanced attack that saw eight different players score between eight and 18 points. Johnson has looked good in two games since returning from an ankle injury that sidelined him for six contests, particularly from downtown as he's gone 6-for-15 from three-point range.