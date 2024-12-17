Cameron Johnson News: Leading scorer in loss

Johnson produced a game-high 22 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 9-13 FT), one rebound, five assists and one block in 28 minutes during Monday's 130-101 loss to Cleveland.

The 28-year-old forward topped 20 points for the fourth time in five December appearances, and he's drained multiple threes in six straight games. The weekend trade that sent Dennis Schroder to Golden State didn't seem to impact Johnson's usage, but he could be the next player out the door as Brooklyn continues to stockpile assets for the future. On the month so far, Johnson is averaging 22.4 points, 4.4 boards, 3.6 threes, 2.4 assists and 0.8 steals while shooting 47.4 percent (18-for-38) from long distance.