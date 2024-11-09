Cameron Johnson News: Leads Brooklyn in scoring

Johnson closed Saturday's 105-100 loss to the Cavaliers with 23 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes.

Johnson took over the game in the third quarter with a couple of clutch buckets, and even though the Nets couldn't keep the momentum going down the stretch, Johnson did enough to stand out in this matchup against an undefeated Cavaliers team. Johnson led the Nets in scoring in this one, and while this was his fourth game with at least 20 points this season, it's worth noting three of those have come across his last four appearances.