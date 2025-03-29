Cameron Johnson News: Limited to 11 points
Johnson closed Friday's 132-100 loss to the Clippers with 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists and one steal in 20 minutes.
Johnson returned to the lineup after a one-game absence for rest purposes, and while the six assists were a nice outcome, he didn't do much on offense. That said, the entire Nets lineup looked overmatched in this game, and Johnson could not get into a groove due to how dominated Brooklyn looked. Johnson has been averaging 18.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game since the beginning of March.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now