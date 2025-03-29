Cameron Johnson News: Limited to 11 points

Johnson closed Friday's 132-100 loss to the Clippers with 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists and one steal in 20 minutes.

Johnson returned to the lineup after a one-game absence for rest purposes, and while the six assists were a nice outcome, he didn't do much on offense. That said, the entire Nets lineup looked overmatched in this game, and Johnson could not get into a groove due to how dominated Brooklyn looked. Johnson has been averaging 18.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game since the beginning of March.