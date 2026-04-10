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Cameron Johnson News: May be rested

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Johnson (rest) is questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder.

Johnson, along with Denver's other four starters, are all carrying questionable tags with the team contemplating some maintenance days. Bruce Brown, Tim Hardaway and Julian Strawther could see expanded roles if multiple players sit out for Denver.

Cameron Johnson
Denver Nuggets
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