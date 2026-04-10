Cameron Johnson News: May be rested
Johnson (rest) is questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Johnson, along with Denver's other four starters, are all carrying questionable tags with the team contemplating some maintenance days. Bruce Brown, Tim Hardaway and Julian Strawther could see expanded roles if multiple players sit out for Denver.
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