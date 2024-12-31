Cameron Johnson News: Not listed on injury report

Johnson (hip) is not listed on the Nets' injury report for Wednesday's game in Toronto, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.

As expected, Johnson will be back in action Wednesday after leaving Sunday's loss to the Magic in the third quarter due to left hip soreness. Across 10 December outings, the sharpshooter averaged 22.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 33.3 minutes per game.