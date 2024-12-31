Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cameron Johnson headshot

Cameron Johnson News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Johnson (hip) is not listed on the Nets' injury report for Wednesday's game in Toronto, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.

As expected, Johnson will be back in action Wednesday after leaving Sunday's loss to the Magic in the third quarter due to left hip soreness. Across 10 December outings, the sharpshooter averaged 22.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 33.3 minutes per game.

Cameron Johnson
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now