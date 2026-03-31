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Cameron Johnson News: Not listed on report for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Johnson (back) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

Johnson exited Sunday's win over the Warriors in the third quarter due to back spasms and did not return. However, he practiced Tuesday and is set to play Wednesday. Over his last five games, the 30-year-old forward has averaged 12.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.0 minutes per contest.

Cameron Johnson
Denver Nuggets
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