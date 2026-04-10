Cameron Johnson News: Not playing Friday
Johnson (rest) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Thunder, Ryan Blackburn of MileHighSports.com reports.
Johnson will join fellow starters Christian Braun (ankle), Jamal Murray (shoulder), Jamal Murray (shoulder) and Nikola Jokic (wrist) on the bench for Friday's contest. With Peyton Watson (hamstring) and Spencer Jones (hamstring) also ruled out, the Nuggets will turn to Tim Hardaway, Julian Strawther, Bruce Brown, Jalen Pickett and Tyus Jones to alleviate the load.
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