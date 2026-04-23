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Cameron Johnson News: Only six points in Game 3 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Johnson produced six points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 24 minutes during Thursday's 113-96 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Johnson couldn't get anything going on the offensive end, although he was certainly not alone, as Denver was soundly beaten by Minnesota on the road. On the whole, it's been a mediocre season for Johnson, averaging just 12.1 points and 2.0 three-pointers in 57 appearances.

Cameron Johnson
Denver Nuggets
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