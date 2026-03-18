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Cameron Johnson News: Perfect from long range Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Johnson recorded 18 points (6-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 124-96 win over the 76ers.

The 30-year-old forward scored at least 15 points for a fourth straight game, a stretch in which Johnson has gone 11-for-20 (55.0 percent) from three-point range. During that hot streak, he's averaging 17.0 points, 3.3 boards, 2.8 threes, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks with overall FG shooting of 63.2 percent.

Cameron Johnson
Denver Nuggets
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