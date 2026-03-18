Cameron Johnson News: Perfect from long range Tuesday
Johnson recorded 18 points (6-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 124-96 win over the 76ers.
The 30-year-old forward scored at least 15 points for a fourth straight game, a stretch in which Johnson has gone 11-for-20 (55.0 percent) from three-point range. During that hot streak, he's averaging 17.0 points, 3.3 boards, 2.8 threes, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks with overall FG shooting of 63.2 percent.
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