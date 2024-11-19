Cameron Johnson News: Posts season-high 34 points in win

Johnson supplied 34 points (11-20 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 116-115 win over Charlotte.

Johnson took on an increased offensive burden with Cam Thomas (back) out for Tuesday's contest. The 28-year-old forward was able to capitalize on having the ball in his hands more by posting a season-high 34 points in a narrow victory. Johnson is proving yet again to be an elite outside shooter, converting 39.3 percent of his 7.8 three-point attempts per game.