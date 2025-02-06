Cameron Johnson News: Puts up 17 points in return

Johnson (ankle) recorded 17 points (5-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 119-102 loss to the Wizards.

Johnson was back in action for the Nets after missing the previous six games with a right ankle sprain. Though he endured a rough shooting night and had his minutes curbed in his return, Johnson still operated as a focal point on offense for Brooklyn and finished second to only Keon Johnson (25 points) in scoring. Assuming he's not moved prior to Thursday's trade deadline, Cameron Johnson should be locked into a high-volume role for Brooklyn for the rest of the season.