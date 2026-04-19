Cameron Johnson News: Quiet in Game 1

Johnson ended with 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt) and one assist across 33 minutes during Saturday's 116-105 victory over the Timberwolves in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Johnson logged 33 minutes in Game 1. While he managed to supply 12 points, he didn't contribute much to other statistical categories. The former Net also made only two of his seven tries from behind the arc. With a win by the Nuggets to open the series, Johnson will look to turn things around on the offensive end Monday night in Game 2.