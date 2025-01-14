Cameron Johnson News: Returning to action Tuesday
Johnson (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against Portland, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Johnson will snap a five-game absence streak due to a right ankle sprain. The 28-year-old went through the club's morning shootaround without any issues, though he will operate under a minutes restriction against Portland. Over his last 10 outings, Johnson has averaged 21.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 0.9 steals in 32.9 minutes per contest.
