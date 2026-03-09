Cameron Johnson headshot

Cameron Johnson News: Returns for fourth quarter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Johnson (back) started the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Thunder, per the television broadcast.

Johnson left the matchup during the third period due to back spasms, but he was cleared to return for the final 12 minutes of play. He wasn't moving quite like himself, according to Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette, so it remains to be seen whether he'll be able to close this one out.

Cameron Johnson
Denver Nuggets
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cameron Johnson See More
