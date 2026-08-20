Cameron Johnson News: Role solidified for 2026-27
Johnson looks to be solidified as a starter for Denver in 2026-27 after Peyton Watson was dealt to Cleveland.
Johnson's debut season with Denver may have been a disappointment, but he still started all 54 of his regular-season appearances. The 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 2.0 three-pointers per game he averaged were his lowest since his days with the Suns, but Johnson did shoot a career-high 43.0 percent from deep last year and should continue to find plenty of open looks playing alongside Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.
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