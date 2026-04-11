Cameron Johnson headshot

Cameron Johnson News: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 9:52pm

Johnson (rest) is out for Sunday's game against the Spurs.

Just like in Friday's win over the Thunder, Johnson will sit out this game due to rest purposes. The veteran forward, who averaged 12.2 points per game while shooting 43.0 percent from deep in 54 regular-season contests, should be ready to roll for the start of the playoffs next week.

Cameron Johnson
Denver Nuggets
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