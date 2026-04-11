Cameron Johnson News: Ruled out Sunday
Johnson (rest) is out for Sunday's game against the Spurs.
Just like in Friday's win over the Thunder, Johnson will sit out this game due to rest purposes. The veteran forward, who averaged 12.2 points per game while shooting 43 percent from deep in 54 regular-season contests, should be ready to roll for the start of the 2026 NBA Playoffs next week.
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