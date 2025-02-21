Cameron Johnson News: Scores 18 points in loss

Johnson registered 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes during Thursday's 110-97 loss to the Cavaliers.

The Nets were far from being at their best Thursday, but Johnson still posted a solid showing on both ends of the court and was among Brooklyn's best scoring weapons. Johnson has missed 13 of the Nets' 23 games since the beginning of January due to injuries, but he's been productive and consistent when available. He's averaging 18.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in that span, and he should remain a reliable fantasy alternative every time the Nets step on the hardwood.