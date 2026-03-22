Cameron Johnson News: Scores 19 points with two swipes
Johnson notched 19 points (7-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's 128-112 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Johnson couldn't miss to begin Sunday's game, drilling his first five buckets, which was nice to see after he was limited to just six points on 2-for-7 shooting his last time out. This was Johnson's second straight game with multiple steals, and as a bonus for 9-cat managers, he finished the match without a single turnover.
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