Cameron Johnson News: Scores team-high 22 points

Johnson provided 22 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 31 minutes during Sunday's 114-104 loss to the Knicks.

Players like Cam Thomas and Ben Simmons weren't at their best on offense, but Johnson picked up the slack and led Brooklyn in scoring in this 10-point defeat. This was Johnson's fifth game with at least 20 points, and all but one of those has come since the start of November. The lack of consistency as a scorer remains there, but the former UNC standout averages 18.2 points per game in nine November appearances.