Cameron Johnson headshot

Cameron Johnson News: Steps up in Game 5 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Johnson finished Monday's 125-113 win over Minnesota in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and three steals over 36 minutes.

Johnson bounced back after tepid single-digit scoring totals in Games 3 and 4 against Minnesota. The trade for Johnson has been a net negative for the Nuggets. Michael Porter's voluminous totals this season with the Nets probably generate some buyer's remorse within the organization, but Monday's result was more in line with what was expected from the seventh-year pro. Denver has fallen behind in this series due to a lack of production from the supporting cast, and the balanced outcome from Johnson and Spencer Jones produced the desired result.

Cameron Johnson
Denver Nuggets
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