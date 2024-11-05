Cameron Johnson News: Steps up with 20 points

Johnson finished with 20 points (8-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes during Monday's 106-104 victory over Memphis.

Through eight games, Johnson has scored at least 20 points three times. He's key to Brooklyn's attack and has been a massive asset in fantasy leagues with averages of 16.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 3.0 three-pointers.