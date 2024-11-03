Cameron Johnson News: Strong from three as top scorer
Johnson racked up 26 points (9-19 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound, three assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 loss to the Pistons.
Johnson once again provided a boost to the Brooklyn offense Sunday, leading all Nets players in threes made and concluding with a game-best scoring total in a losing effort. Johnson set a new season high in scoring, posting his second outing with at least 20 points. Johnson has connected on at least three threes in four of his last five contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now