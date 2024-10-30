Cameron Johnson News: Strong showing in OT loss

Johnson posted 20 points (7-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 144-139 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

The 28-year-old forward set new highs on the young season in points, boards, assists and made threes, although it wasn't enough to get the Nets into the win column. Johnson has scored at least 12 points in all four games so far in 2024-25, but as yet he isn't showing signs of taking a big step forward from his numbers the last couple of campaigns, remaining in a complementary role despite Brooklyn's need for someone to emerge as a lead dog on offense.