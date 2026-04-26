Cameron Johnson News: Tamped down in defeat
Johnson logged nine points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 27 minutes during Saturday's 112-96 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Johnson's production has slowed in the first round, averaging only 10.0 points, 1.5 assists, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.8 steals over four games against the Timberwolves. Although Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are propping up the team with sufficient totals, the two superstars need more help from the supporting cast. Right now, Johnson isn't holding up his end of the bargain. The Nuggets will face elimination Monday night, and the pressure will be on for Johnson, Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon to deliver better results.
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