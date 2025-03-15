Cameron Johnson News: Team-high 23 points in narrow loss

Johnson totaled 23 points (9-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one block across 35 minutes during Saturday's 115-113 loss to the Celtics.

It was the second double-double of the season by Johnson, who led the Nets in scoring Saturday. With Cam Thomas (hamstring) out for the remainder of the campaign, Johnson should function as Brooklyn's top scoring option to close out the final month of action. Johnson has averaged 18.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.1 three-pointers in 32.5 minutes over seven outings in March thus far.