Cameron Johnson News: Team-high 23 points in upset win

Johnson had 23 points (7-17 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals over 35 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 win over the 76ers.

Johnson led the Nets with 23 points to power Saturday's upset win despite a poor night shooting the ball from deep, and he also tied a season high with three steals. Over his last six contests, the 28-year-old has averaged 17.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.2 three-pointers in 29.4 minutes. Johnson should remain Brooklyn's clear-cut top scoring option while both Cam Thomas (hamstring) and D'Angelo Russell (ankle) remain on the shelf.