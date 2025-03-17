Fantasy Basketball
Cameron Johnson headshot

Cameron Johnson News: Three dimes away from double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2025 at 9:59am

Johnson ended Sunday's 122-114 victory over the Hawks with 28 points (7-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 10-10 FT), four rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes.

Johnson was one of the top scorers for the Nets in this game, but he also thrived in the playmaking department, with his seven assists matching his best output of the season in that category. Johnson has been putting up solid numbers as a scorer as well, surpassing the 15-point mark in seven straight contests.

Cameron Johnson
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
