Cameron Johnson News: Underwhelms in loss Friday

Johnson closed Friday's 116-101 loss to the Magic with 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block over 35 minutes.

Johnson delivered an uninspiring performance, despite scoring double-digits for the second straight game. Although expectations are somewhat muted, managers would love to see Johnson doing a bit more on both ends of the floor. He remains a viable fantasy asset for now, however, if things don't start to trend in the right direction, he could eventually become expendable.