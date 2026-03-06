Cameron Johnson News: Will play vs. New York
Johnson (ankle) is available for Friday's game against New York.
Johnson will shake off his questionable tag and return from a two-game absence due to right ankle inflammation. With the 30-year-old forward back in action, there will be fewer minutes available for guys like Julian Strawther, Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway. Johnson has averaged 10.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 33.0 minutes per contest over six appearances since the All-Star break.
