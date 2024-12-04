Cameron Johnson News: Will play Wednesday
Johnson (ankle) has been cleared for Wednesday's game against Indiana.
Johnson was regarded as a game-time decision due to a left ankle sprain, and the 28-year-old will officially return to action after a one-game absence. Johnson has put forth modest production across his last five games, averaging 14.4 points and 4.6 rebounds while connecting on 41.7 percent of 4.8 threes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now