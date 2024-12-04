Fantasy Basketball
Cameron Johnson

Cameron Johnson News: Will play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 4, 2024 at 3:44pm

Johnson (ankle) has been cleared for Wednesday's game against Indiana.

Johnson was regarded as a game-time decision due to a left ankle sprain, and the 28-year-old will officially return to action after a one-game absence. Johnson has put forth modest production across his last five games, averaging 14.4 points and 4.6 rebounds while connecting on 41.7 percent of 4.8 threes per game.

Cameron Johnson
Brooklyn Nets

