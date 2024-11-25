Cameron Martin News: Double-doubles in win

Martin registered 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 G League win over the Cleveland Charge.

Martin has scored in double figures in all six appearances thus far and Sunday's outing was his fourth double-double. He's averaged 13.2 points and 12.0 rebounds in 34.1 minutes per game.