Cameron Martin News: Erupts for 18 rebounds

Martin recorded 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 127-107 victory over the G League Windy City Bulls.

Martin dominated across the board, leading his squad in rebounds and blocks. He finished second on the Cruise in assists behind Daniss Jenkins' seven dimes and also managed to convert on over half of his attempts from the field.