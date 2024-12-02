Cameron Martin News: Leads team with nine rebounds

Martin totaled seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes Sunday during the G League Motor City Cruise's 133-110 loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Martin made the most of his limited chances on the offensive end and paced the Cruise in rebounds. He's been a reliable contributor on the glass so far this season, averaging 10.9 rebounds in nine appearances.