Cameron Martin headshot

Cameron Martin News: Posts sixth double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Martin totaled 10 points (4-7 FT, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, one steal and a block across 24 minutes Wednesday during Motor City's 117-94 win over the Herd.

Martin led the team in rebounds en route to recording his sixth double-double of the campaign. Throughout his 11 outings of the season, he is averaging 11.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 blocks.

Cameron Martin
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
