Cameron Martin headshot

Cameron Martin News: Returns to action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 8:25am

Martin (knee) returned to action in Monday's 110-97 G League win over the South Bay Lakers, finishing scoreless with two assists in four minutes.

Martin has been used sparingly by the Cruise, making five appearances with averages of 5.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.6 three-pointers. He has shot the ball well from the perimeter, however, hitting 75.0 percent of his long range attempts.

Cameron Martin
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
