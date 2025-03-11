Cameron Martin News: Returns to action

Martin (knee) returned to action in Monday's 110-97 G League win over the South Bay Lakers, finishing scoreless with two assists in four minutes.

Martin has been used sparingly by the Cruise, making five appearances with averages of 5.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.6 three-pointers. He has shot the ball well from the perimeter, however, hitting 75.0 percent of his long range attempts.