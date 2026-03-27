Cameron Matthews News: Pours in season-high 26 points

Matthews amassed 26 points (11-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks in 42 minutes during Thursday's 121-107 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

Matthews registered a season-high scoring output Thursday. The undrafted rookie has been a well-rounded contributor for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, averaging 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per game across 33 G League regular-season contests.