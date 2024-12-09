Cameron McGriff News: Chips in 19 points in G League loss

McGriff contributed 19 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Monday's 115-108 G League loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

McGriff led the Mad Ants in scoring Monday, and he was the only player in the team's starting five who ended the game with a positive point differential. The 27-year-old forward has scored in double figures in three of his last four outings, though he has shot only 37.2 percent from the field in that four-game span.