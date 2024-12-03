Cameron McGriff News: Double-doubles in win

McGriff tallied 11 points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT0, 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 108-93 win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

McGriff's nine defensive rebounds helped him record his first double-double of the season Tuesday. However, the 27-year-old forward is shooting just 37.9 from the field in 2024-25.