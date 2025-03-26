Cameron McGriff News: Drills pair of treys

McGriff produced eight points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one steal over 15 minutes Monday during the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 116-113 loss to the Windy City Bulls.

McGriff saw limited opportunities in the loss but still managed to make an impact from downtown. He's been a streaky shooter from deep of late. He fared well Monday but went 0-for-3 Saturday against Windy City and 0-for-7 March 19 against Capital City.