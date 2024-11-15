Cameron McGriff News: Locked in from deep

McGriff had 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 113-104 loss to the G League Iowa Wolves.

McGriff has significantly improved from beyond the arc over his last few games after shooting 1-for-10 from deep in his first appearances of the 2024-25 campaign. He's drilled three or more triples in three straight, which has helped him average 18.0 points over this stretch.