Cameron McGriff News: Mixed results in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

McGriff tallied 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 118-103 G League loss to the San Diego Clippers.

McGriff notched his first double-double since Jan. 21 but committed six turnovers. Over 36 G League appearances, McGriff has averaged 12.9 points and 6.6 rebounds in 29.4 minutes per game.

