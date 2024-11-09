Cameron McGriff News: Not shy from downtown

McGriff finished Saturday's 120-83 loss to the G League Cleveland Charge with 11 points (4-19 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes.

McGriff needed 19 attempts from the field just to finish with 11 points, so it wasn't exactly an efficient performance from the 27-year-old to kick off the 2024-25 campaign. He made up for it with his work on the boards, ending the game tied for the team lead in rebounds with Josiah-Jordan James.