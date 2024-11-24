Cameron McGriff News: Solid performance in loss
McGriff registered 21 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists and two rebounds in 33 minutes during Saturday's 125-98 G League loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
McGriff was one of the few bright spots in an ugly loss. He tied his season-best mark with 21 points and dished out a season-high six assists. He's averaging 15.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.9 minutes per game.
Cameron McGriff
Free Agent
