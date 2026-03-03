Cameron Parker News: Bright spot in loss
Parker finished with 23 points (9-11 FG, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes Monday during the G League Rip City Remix's 122-95 los to the Iowa Wolves.
Parker provided a spark off the bench for Rip City, but it wasn't enough firepower to keep his team in the contest. Monday's showing marked the first time since Feb. 1 that Parker has reached the 20-point threshold, as he'd been held to 19 total points in his previous three matchups entering Monday.
Cameron Parker
Free Agent
