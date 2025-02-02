Cameron Parker News: Near double-double off bench

Parker mustered 13 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists and three rebounds in 17 minutes during Saturday's 146-136 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Parker notched his first double-digit scoring effort of the season and dished out his most assists since dropping a season-high 10 against the Mexico City Capitanes on Jan. 17.