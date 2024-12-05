Fantasy Basketball
Cameron Payne

Cameron Payne Injury: Considered day-to-day

RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Payne (elbow), who was held out of Thursday's game against the Hornets, is being labeled as day-to-day, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau stated after the game that the team will see how Payne feels Friday morning, but it sounds like he'll have a chance to play in Saturday's matchup against Detroit if all goes well over the next few days. Miles McBride and Tyler Kolek would continue to benefit from a playing time standpoint until Payne gets the green light to return.

Cameron Payne
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
